“A British Tik Tok? We need more young people in tech”

In a world where, “every business is a tech business”, solving the digital skills crisis is a strategic necessity for the UK, the CEO of Sparta Global tells MT.

“If the next Tik Tok is to emerge in the UK, we need to get a lot more young people into tech.” That is the stark message from David Rai, CEO of Sparta Global, which was founded in 2014 to attract, train, retain and deploy talented tech workers.

“If there are around a million unfilled jobs in the UK at the moment, 300,000 of those positions are probably in technology,” Rai says. And by ‘technology’ he doesn’t just mean the narrow tech sector. As he points out, every company in every industry requires some degree of technological know-how and if we don’t act now, he predicts that the digital skills gap could cost the British economy £140bn by 2030.

Rai’s diagnosis sparks two obvious questions: How did we get into this situation (especially as Chancellors of the Exchequer have been talking about building the next Silicon Valley in the UK for more than a decade)? And how do we get out of it?