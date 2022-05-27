“A dangerous game is being played at the moment”

Companies that have been inflating salaries to attract new candidates may be headed for a big dose of buyer’s remorse. Companies should be focusing instead on the whole package, argues one recruiter.

Looking for a new job in today's market is a lot like breaking up with someone who isn’t necessarily a bad person, but just isn’t right for you or doesn’t have what you are looking for. The classic “it’s not you, it’s me” line comes to mind.

When people are thinking about moving to another company, they’re not necessarily leaving a bad employer behind, says Saira Demmer, chief executive of SF Recruitment. That reshuffle has already happened - the Great Resignation. Now we’re entering the Great Attraction, where leaders who were once dealing with swathes of people leaving are now realising they need to implement a stronger recruitment strategy and are more conscious about their specific employee brand and what they can offer the best candidates.

Bumpy ride

What makes the Great Resignation different from the Great Attraction is that some people are not leaving roles because they are truly unhappy with them, but are instead looking to see whether they can get a better deal elsewhere. For example, if another company is offering a candidate a £10,000 increase, despite being content with their current position, that candidate might be more inclined to choose the better opportunity. It’s all about finding the right fit for them, rather than moving from a bad company to a good company.