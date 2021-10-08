“A four-day week gets complex as you grow”

Start-ups listen up: Baked In founder Joe Munns advises how to manage a four-day week while scaling up.

The increased noise around the four-day working week is unmissable. Following in the footsteps of Iceland, Spain, New Zealand and Scotland, Belgium has become the latest country to announce it is contemplating trialling it.

But long before flexibility was en vogue, those working at the subscription box company, Baked In, were accustomed to four-day weeks.

Inspired by the balance brought on from condensed hours in his prior career at IBM - which gave him the free time to found Baked In in 2013 - Joe Munns wanted to instil that culture across his own firm.