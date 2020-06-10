“CEOs need to show people that it’s OK not to be OK”

Mediacom’s Josh Krichefski and the IOD’s Malcolm Cannon on stress, wellbeing and loneliness at the top.

'I'm fine' has long been the standard answer to the question 'how are you?', but it's no longer an acceptable one.

Many people are enduring unusual levels of stress, anxiety, loneliness and unhappiness, yet if we're not careful remote working makes it all too easy to gloss over 'the soft stuff' of management and leadership, allowing these problems to fester.

In this frank discussion, the Institute of Directors Scotland's national director Malcolm Cannon and Mediacom's EMEA CEO Josh Krichefski tell Management Today's Kate Bassett how they address the wellbeing challenges that their people and they themselves are facing.