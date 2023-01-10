“Don't rush it. But don't waver.” 5 of the best Jeremy Bullmore columns

Last Updated: 19 hours ago

Jeremy Bullmore, who died last week aged 93, was a prolific, insightful and witty writer, who solved Management Today's readers' problems for many years as our resident agony uncle.



Here are some of his best columns from the archive. The advice is still relevant today.



You can also read the final piece he wrote for MT, which was published last month, in which he questions the wisdom of servant leadership and offers advice on how to really be an effective leader.



1. My boss won't acknowledge me

JB: “When feeling as incensed and as deflated as you do because of the behaviour of others, it's nearly always worth trying to work out what motivated that behaviour...Why don't you, with innocent face, ask him to join you in the pub so that you can celebrate your win? How he responds - and however he responds - will tell you quite a lot."



2. I've been promoted over my colleague and now it's awkward

JB: “The only advice I can give you with absolute conviction is this: don't for a moment think that you can somehow preserve your relationship in its previous form. You can't - and it will lead to endless problems and embarrassments if you try.”



3. I'm being managed out of my job - what should I do?