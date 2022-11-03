“Elon Musk holds onto his vision, even when no one else believes in him”

It’s not uncommon for corporate giants to flex their intellectual property and engage customers by reimagining product lines in as many ways as possible. Just look at Mattel’s Barbie; she’s a doll, movie star, NFT collection and so much more.

Imagine if the British Museum leveraged its IP to showcase its artwork and artefacts outside of opening hours. That’s precisecly what Yizan He realised in 2016, when he secured an exclusive master licence agreement with the British Museum for China.

At the time, the founder and chief of Alfilo Brand was woking with Hollywood studios like Paramount Pictures on its licensing and merchandise in China. “It was a bold move for a young start-up at that time,” he remembers, but ultimately the risk paid off. Three years later, the British Museum became one of the largest licensing programs in the world, with thousands of licensed merchandise and an online museum shop that welcome 24 million customers a year.