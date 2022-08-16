“Entrepreneurs don’t always make the greatest CEOs”

Ben Shalom, the Boxxer CEO behind September’s first all-female boxing tournament, tells MT about his journey from boxing fan to the UK’s youngest licensed promoter.

When Ben Shalom was a child, he was an avid fan of the northwest fighting scene. “It spoke to me. It’s the best and most beautiful sport in the world. It has an honesty and integrity to it that you perhaps don’t see in other sports,” he says.

But unlike many of us, he made his childhood dreams a reality. The 28-year-old Mancunian launched Boxxer in 2018, which is now one of the leading boxing promotion companies in the UK with Hughie Fury, cousin of Tyson Fury, Chris Eubank Jr. and world champion Natasha Jonas on its roster.

Taking a leap

What’s striking about Shalom’s story is his relentless pursuit of his goal. Shalom’s route to Boxxer, initially called Ultimate Boxxer until a name change in 2020, was shaped by his experience of helping other promoters while he was studying for a law degree. He would arrange sponsorship and bring broadcasters to shows and organise press conferences.