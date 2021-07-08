“Everything a leader should be”- What businesses can learn from Gareth Southgate

The England manager is a purposeful, connected leader who learns from his mistakes. What’s not to like, asks Cirrus CEO Simon Hayward.

Gary Neville, one of England football manager Gareth Southgate’s former teammates, commented that he was “everything a leader should be,” describing him as “respectful, humble, tells the truth, genuine.” I completely agree.

Southgate is a team player with a driven determination to succeed. He emphasises the importance of the team, working together, that no one is bigger than the team, and that mutual respect and respect for the shirt is paramount. He’s brought together an extremely talented group of players, at different stages of their footballing career, creating a tightly knit squad who take equal responsibility and, in return, are given equal opportunity to perform on the pitch.

I believe Southgate works hard to communicate with different players in different ways, suited to their personalities and needs, but with a core consistency that makes his communication fair and trustworthy and has inspired confidence among the players, and the fans.