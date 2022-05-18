“Experiencing maternity discrimination twice ignited the activist in me”

Picture this: you’ve just had your first baby. You’re exhausted, overwhelmed, covered in sick yet nothing in the world could tear you away from this moment. Except for work.

Choosing to go back to work after having children is, in some ways, a privilege. It is a sign of how far we’ve come as a society. But while it is wonderful that women can seemingly ‘have it all’, not everyone is as convinced that women can juggle the demands of motherhood and working a full-time job.

This is what Gemma McCall faced when she went back to work after having her first child. Her employer assumed she would no longer be able to fully commit to her job and made her redundant.