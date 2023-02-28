The “hardcore” Twitter exec pictured sleeping at work has been fired

Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, sparked a huge debate at the end of last year, when a picture of her sleeping on the floor of Twitter’s headquarters went viral.



The picture was designed to show her commitment to the “extremely hardcore”, long-hours and “high-intensity” work ethic that the social media company's new owner Elon Musk had demanded from employees.



Crawford was put in charge of Twitter Blue, the company’s new subscription verification service. It’s a service that has since been copied by Meta on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.



But Crawford was one of up to 200 employees who were reportedly axed this weekend as Musk looks to cut costs at the company. It follows November’s sacking of around half of Twitter’s then 7,500 employees.



Crawford was bullish about the news, arguing that she had no regrets. As she wrote on her Twitter feed: “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos.”



While it's true that it's far better to try something than to snipe from the sidelines, participating in, and perhaps perpetuating, a toxic work culture is something different. Indeed most public interpretations have pointed out that her fate is a timely reminder that blind loyalty, long hours and being obsequious do not pay off, and that self-care and setting boundaries is a critical part of work.



But Crawford hit back again, writing: “If you can’t take being publicly dunked on then be sure to avoid taking any risks and stay away from all leadership roles. Don’t build or disrupt anything. Stay small and invisible and most of all, be silent and afraid of what others think.”





