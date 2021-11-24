“Hedging your bets is one of the worst things you can do as a leader”

Tharsus CEO Brian Palmer has just stepped back after years of bringing robotics into the mainstream. Despite a nearly disastrous venture in 2008, here's why he thinks taking risks is a key leadership skill.

Depending on which academic research you read, the machines are coming, and are threatening human work as we know it. Oxford Economics, a global forecaster, predicts that up to 20 million jobs could be replaced by machines as early as 2030. Others are even more apocalyptic. The World Economic Forum’s report argues 85 million jobs will be replaced by machines with AI in just three years.

Dig a bit deeper though, and life is not all doom and gloom. The same WEF report says 97 million jobs will be created – in other words machines will yield a net growth.

Unsurprisingly, Brian Palmer, who has just stepped down as the CEO of the UK’s fastest growing robotics supplier Tharsus, argues we should embrace our new workmates. Indeed, his company would be very stagnant if its staff thought they were contributing to the end of employment.