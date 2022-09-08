“Here’s my ultimate booster for when things don’t go to plan”

5 Minutes With... Molly Johnson-Jones, co-founder and CEO of Flexa, on leadership with an autoimmune disease, ignoring bad advice and why keeping a lower profile is the best marker of success.

When symptoms of an autoimmune disease made commuting unbearable, Molly Johnson-Jones dreamt of more flexibility; a world in which she could work from home when she was having a flare-up. She was served a harsh dose of reality when her investment bank employer let her go after making such a request.

“Looking for my next job, I discovered just how little transparency exists around flexible working policies,” Jones reflects. The experience inspired her to launch Flexa, a platform which vets and verifies firm's flexible working policies, in 2019.

In a twist of fate, the pandemic opened people’s eyes to a new, more balanced way of working. As demands for flexible working grew, so did Flexa. The platform now boasts over 400,000 users across 70 countries, including 150 companies like Allianz, Esports Technologies and Farfetch.