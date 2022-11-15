“How I made $850,000 off my personal brand”

Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 winner and founder of Klowt, Amelia Sordell shares her tips for leaders looking to build their personal brand.

Personal branding has a bad reputation. People see it as an ego-driven activity. One step up from coming off Love Island and going on to sell teeth whitening kits.

But did you know that as a founder you have 10 times the reach of your company brand online? Or that brand messages shared by you are reshared 24 times more frequently than brand messages shared on your company’s social media?

In fact, messages shared by any individual with any business get 561% more reach than the then exact same message being shared on brand-owned channels.