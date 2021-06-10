“How do your skills relate to being a good manager?”

The leader that made me: One pivotal question changed the course of Caroline Esterson’s career.

How do you know if you someone is ready to become a manager? Is it the hours they put in at the office? Or the fact that they can charismatically sell the company vision to clients or that they go the extra mile to solve customer problems?

These are all desirable skills and make great people, but they don’t equate to being good at managing other people. A failure to make this distinction is why we often end up with bad managers.

There are many takes on what a makes a great manager - but the consensus tends to be that they are empathetic, communicate openly and regularly, and put aside personal glory to take credit for their team’s losses and celebrate their team’s wins.