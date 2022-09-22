“I created mini-CEOs to run my company”

Last Updated: 29 hours ago

Doubling in size, especially at pace, requires an entirely new framework. A top-down approach no longer works because big decisions demand time and energy, and you might not have that when you’re scaling. Instead, you need mini-CEOs running the company.

In the early days and with a smaller team, business leaders manage from the top downwards. You still have enough time to keep an eye on all of the important projects, and you’re involved with each team day-to-day. But moving from 20 people to 50+ is a huge shift in gears for a CEO, and it’s a completely different operating model.

The majority of successful founders reach a point at which their companies have grown too big to handle alone. I experienced this myself as my own company, Kitt, jumped from 20 to more than 50 employees in a short timeframe.

It’s a difficult adjustment to make because you have to accept that people will deliver things differently from how you would do it, and in your eyes it may not be done “as well" as you would have done it – but it’s a necessity.

Finding mini-CEOs

While it may seem obvious, hiring the right people is key. Knowing that you, as CEO cannot possibly know everything needed to scale your business is the first step. When you switch your mindset to looking to others to help you in different sectors is when everything changes. Hire people on the basis of value alignment; those who are excited to operate in a high-performance, metric-driven business.

Not everyone wants to progress in the same way. Don’t try and make a heavily technical person into a mini-CEO. You as a leader can only really have capacity to develop one or two people at any given point in time. You have to identify your high performers who want to take on leadership. Use a values-performance matrix to define them - if they reflect top values and performance, they are your leaders.

Empowering mini-CEOs (but within a framework)

Stepping back isn’t easy, but scaling up is an easier task when you empower people who are allowed to make mistakes and express themselves. As a leader, you should be prepared to let mistakes happen in your teams because the opportunity for individuals to learn from them is incredibly valuable. Still it’s crucial that you communicate your vision to your ‘mini CEOs’, empowered with the ability to make some important decisions.

You need to begin by defining, at leadership level, what your strategy is for the next 24 months. Who your customer is, what problem they have, and what your value proposition is will help define that. Once you’ve landed on that, you need to break it down into quarterly objectives that you can articulate with the business and the ‘mini CEOs’ that run each division.

One of the biggest challenges is committing to a framework of performance that can be rolled up and down the organisation to help you achieve those three, six, nine or 12 month goals. Don’t spend too long trying to find the perfect one – execute against it and make sure you’re tracking properly. Once you’ve got that, you’ve then got a container in which you can build a business and a model that your mini CEOs can follow.

But remember: We’re all still learning, including CEOs, so staying approachable and available will help your team grow and succeed.

Steve Coulson is the co-founder of Kitt Offices

Image credit: Digital Vision via Getty Images