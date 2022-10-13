How the “i before e” principle can unlock business success

Leaders concentrate too much on external factors when building customer experiences, instead of exploring the human element closer to home.

Customers expect consistently brilliant experiences whenever they interact with business. Any time an expectation fails to materialise, it has the potential to cost a business money, reputation and growth. So far, so obvious.

But what most leaders fail to realise is how critical internal processes and relationships are to the company’s external performance. It's what I call the “i before e principle” – before a business can externally execute brilliant customer experiences, the inside of that business needs to be examined, especially the role that employees play. Businesses that recognise the workforce is the life blood of business success will be far more effective.

Where businesses typically go wrong when creating, executing and managing customer experience strategies is they fail to adequately factor in the psychological and cultural dynamics of those who deliver it – alongside the harder side, the processes, technologies, structures and wider organisational systems.