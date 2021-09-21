“I can talk about business success, but it’s difficult to say that I failed as a mum, wife and friend...”

Medical prowess runs in Chanelle McCoy’s blood. Her father, Michael Burke, founded Ireland’s largest indigenous pharmaceutical company, Chanelle Pharma - named after her. Naturally, after a stint at the pharma company Wyeth, McCoy joined the family business. Over the course of nearly 20 years working alongside her father, she headed up the human medicine division of the Irish pharmaceutical giant, co-founded Chanelle Medical and even starred as an investor on Dragons’ Den Ireland. In 2019, McCoy finally stepped down from the family business to venture into the CBD realm. She most recently launched Pureis which she claims is the first clinically safe CBD food supplement.

Most important advice you’d give your future successor?

Try to be as fearless as possible. We all love being in our comfort zone. It's safe, there's no risk, it's very routine, but it's not a progressive place. I would encourage anybody to have the confidence to lean out or get out of their comfort zone and go for it.

Your most challenging moment - and what you learned?

The biggest challenge for me so far has been work-life balance. For the first 10 years of trying to get the family medical business into lots of markets, I was obsessed with work. I was obsessed with building the business. And I was obsessed with trying to prove myself. My weekly routine used to be off to Heathrow on a Monday morning, back on a Thursday morning continuing to drive the business. I had a realisation a few years back that I wasn’t Wonder Woman and I needed to apply the balance to my personal life.