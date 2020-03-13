“I was told I wasn’t living up to the culture I created”

There was a time when a portfolio was either a type of folder or a list of the investments in your pension fund. Increasingly, it’s something that describes your career.

Many senior business people have gone fully plural, taking numerous advisory or non-executive roles, rather than remaining with a single firm. Others take non-exec positions alongside their day job, as a way of broadening their experience.

Greg Jackson already had a portfolio career when he founded challenger energy firm Octopus Energy in 2015, as non-executive director of peer-to-peer lending firm Zopa (a post he would hold until 2018) and as director of health tech startup Consultant Connect UK.