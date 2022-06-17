“I had the worst financial year of my CEO career. I’m a better leader because of it”

Amy Golding is a young CEO with big ideas and a keen eye for problem solving. Not only is did she become the chief executive of Opus Talent, a £100m recruiter that incorporates JD Ross Energy, a renewable energy recruiter and Opus RS, a tech and digital recruiter, at just 31, she has recently founded Nology, a 12-week hands-on tech course that claims to turn anyone into a tech whizz.

The idea for Nology emerged when Golding realised that while Opus was efficiently matching tech candidates with the right companies, the overall net result for the economy and society was negligible because they were taking someone out of one tech job and putting them into another tech job, rather than growing the tech talent pool. The talent pool was very small and not very diverse - 15% women, 15% non-white and many candidates had degrees in computor science or some kind of STEM subject.

“Coming from an English degree and journalism background I was terrified of technology and thought it was all science, further maths and basement coding. But it’s such a creative job; you’re literally building the future,” she says. So together with her team, she devised an assessment process that tested potential and not prior knowledge and a training course to get people with no tech experience up to speed quickly.