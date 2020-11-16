“If you were a bad manager before the pandemic, you’re probably still one now”

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic knows a thing or two about talent.

In his academic career as professor of business psychology at UCL and Columbia University, in his books, TED Talks and Management Today columns, and in his role of Chief Talent Scientist at Fortune 500 giant ManpowerGroup, he has devoted himself to figuring out what makes people perform.

His latest book, Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders (And How to Fix It), revealed that within organisations confidence is all too often confused with competence, which means they’re more likely to promote people with narcissistic or even psychopathic tendencies over people who are more reserved or introverted, but who might actually be more qualified, a bias that disproportionately favours white males.