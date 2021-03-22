“If you're feeling like you're an impostor, it's because you probably are”

Stop telling women they have impostor syndrome says entrepreneur, author and business coach Angelica Malin.

Research has found that 75% of executive women report having personally experienced impostor syndrome at certain points in their career.

Likewise, many women who speak to business coach, author and entrepreneur Angelica Malin insist that they’re not performing, can't take their career to the next level, or launch their own businesses because they feel like an impostor.

But is this label of niggling self-doubt being used to point blame on women for not progressing?