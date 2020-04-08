“I’m not taking a salary until business resumes again”

The coronavirus outbreak has caused major disruption to businesses across the world. As part of an ongoing series, Management Today speaks to bosses from a variety of different sectors to find out how COVID-19 is affecting their business, and how they’re trying to mitigate it.

Abigail Tan is the CEO of global hotel chain St Giles Hotels. Like the rest of the hospitality and events industry, the IGB-owned group has seen a swathe of cancellations.

“We began to see a dramatically sharp decrease in occupancy and cancellations towards the end of February with the pace of those declines getting faster as we came into March.