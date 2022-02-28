“It has become fashionable to be anti-business,” says Guy Hands

The high-profile private equity figure is concerned that no-one is speaking up for British business.

by Kate Magee
Guy Hands

Guy Hands, the high-profile private equity executive, believes “it has become fashionable to be anti-business” in the UK.

Hands, the chairman and founder of Terra Firma, was speaking to MT in an exclusive interview for the latest magazine. 

Although he is optimistic about the future of his companies, he is less sanguine about the future of the British economy. He believes the more pro-business era, ushered in by Margaret Thatcher in 1979 ended with the 2007 global economic crisis. 

