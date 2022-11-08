“It was an error of judgement” - Lessons from the political circus

Last Updated: 23 hours ago

And that’s before we remember some of Boris Johnson’s decisions being memorable for all the wrong reasons. “Error of judgement” is the grim reaper of political life – the prelude to resignation or the reason for it.

The unfunded tax cuts of former chancellor Kwasi Kwartang, the security-risk emails of home secretary Suella Braverman, cabinet office minister Gavin Williamson's bullying texts and almost anything to do with the 44 days of Liz Truss have all been linked to terrible judgement.

Looking for a phase to sum up politics over the last few weeks in the UK? How about “error of judgement”?

So what is this terrible phenomenon and why do so many people who have reached high office fall prey to it?

Recently it has covered two sets of problems. One is bad political judgement which has the voters offside – awarding tax cuts to the rich. The other is doing something which breaks the rules – sending emails from the wrong server and trying to cover it up (“kindly delete”).

Both have been in plenty of evidence recently because judgement includes relevant knowledge and experience, something that is in short supply in recently promoted or over-promoted ministers. It also includes making choices while being able to separate fact and ideology. It means understanding risk.

Judgement gets worse when you are surrounded by ‘yes-people’ and when you trust only those who agree with you. It is made worse by an inability to listen to alternative points of view – clearly a big problem for Liz Truss. Finally comes the feasibility of delivering in practice rather than assuming that talking about it makes it real, as with the wilder Boris Johnson promises.

It may be a vintage year for them, but errors of judgement are not new in 2022. History is famously littered with them - not only when Hitler invaded Russia, but also when Stalin refused to accept the evidence that it was about to happen.

Nor are they confined, in UK politics, to the Conservative party. Remember Tony Blair’s flaky evidence about weapons of mass destruction? Or Nick Clegg u-turn on his promise not to raise student tuition fees?

What is extraordinary is that those who have spent their lives climbing the greasy political pole throw it all away with “errors of judgement”. To stay at the top of the pole, politicians need a better grasp of what judgement is: What you know; who you trust; what you take in; how you filter information; how you make your choices; and whether you can deliver.

There are messages here for managers. What judgement means in practice includes making sure that you have at least some people around you who will stand up to you and who you respect.

It means separating the science of the possible from the art of the promise. It means separating what you know from what you hope for. It means getting less angry and then having to apologise.

It means being aware of your own emotion and bias, understanding what they mean for a choice. It means risk assessment as central to decision-making, not an optional extra.

“Error of judgement” is costly, and not just personally. Better judgement means both personal survival and fewer mistakes for which the rest of the organisation (and in the case of politics, the rest of the country) have to pay.



Sir Andrew Likierman is Professor of Management Practice at the London Business School, where he has been developing ways of how people can improve their judgement at work and in private life.

Picture credit: Rob Pinney/Stringer/Getty Images