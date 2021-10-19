“Men are afraid to say or do the wrong thing - I have an antidote for that”

To allow room for error, Ray Arata, CEO of the Better Man Movement calls himself an ally-in-training. He has written a book about how men can become effective allies in the workplace.

We live in a fragile society that is still navigating where the line is drawn on what is and isn’t acceptable. Political correctness is under constant scrutiny, meanwhile political and social issues are becoming increasingly divisive.

For some, the pace of change is too fast and confusing.

In fear of being “cancelled” for something said, often in passing without malicious intent - like KPMG’s now former UK chairman Bill Michael who resigned after telling staff to “stop moaning” during a virtual meeting about the impact of Covid - your male workers may be opting to stay silent on hot topics.