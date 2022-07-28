“Most important advice I’d give my successor? Risk more and risk earlier”

Lucy Litwack thought smashing her MBA would be the biggest challenge she’d ever encounter. She was wrong. “Nothing" could have prepared her for the pandemic. For the first time in 20 years, Coco de Mer’s boutique in Covent Garden was forced to close its doors. Looking back, Litwack describes the period as “devastating”.

But in a surprising turn of events, people turned to themselves for pleasure while in solitude and the sales of sex toys rocketed. It’s why Litwack, who has held numerous senior roles at other lingerie brands including La Perla and Victoria’s Secret, says luxury lingerie and erotica are about "individual, exceptional experiences, and an emotional connection". The brand is positioning itself as experiential and educational with its “pleasure platform” and campaigns against FGM (female genital mutilation).