“Most start-ups don’t need investment – it’s a sick obsession”

Shane Ryan is the founder of healthy ready-meal brand Fiid. He tells his fellow start-up founders why chasing external capital too early could be their undoing.

Shane Ryan describes himself as a “serial starter” rather than a serial entrepreneur. “I’ve been trying to solve the same problem for six years,” he says. “Why can’t we all have easy access to quick, nutritious, delicious food whenever we want it?”

Ryan’s first attempt at solving this problem was to launch a salad delivery business. “I cycled a fridge around Dublin city centre for about a year,” he recalls. “There are so many hills in Dublin. When my legs were just about to give out, I decided to rethink the product and create a model that was much more scalable.”

He launched Fiid in 2009, producing a range of healthy, convenient meals that can sit on a shelf for up to a year without spoiling. He’s cracked the shelf-life issue by using a traditional French cooking process called "sous vide", which boils the food pouches, so any bacteria are eradicated but the nutrients are locked in. Today, Fiid is stocked across the UK and Ireland, as well as at online retailers like Ocado and Amazon.