“My best time management hack? Set yourself a made-up deadline”

Born in an East London council estate, Eloise Skinner overcame the systemic odds stacked against her to become a successful corporate lawyer. But after 5 years in the City and some soul searching which included joining the monastery for a year, Skinner swapped stability for purpose.

She threw the towel in on her corporate career during the pandemic, started training as an existential therapist and used the sudden pause in her life to found two businesses: One Typical Day, a digital platform that helps students figure out their first careers, and, The Purpose Workshop, which helps people navigate their purpose in life. The ambitious 29-year-old is also gearing up for the release of her third book in September 2022 and has joined the youth advisory board for the charity Career Ready UK.

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Intentional, determined, inquisitive.