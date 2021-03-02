“My boss won’t like you because you’re a young blonde woman with an Essex accent”

The leader that made me: You wouldn't judge a book by its cover, so why do it to your team, asks Magenta Associate’s MD Jo Sutherland.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Every leader knows the importance of first impressions. In just a few seconds of meeting, we make judgements about someone's trustworthiness and know-how based on how they look and sound.

So when you run a business, it makes sense to put the best person forward for external meetings - someone who will embody your company in a positive way. It might even be tempting to go with someone who is attractive and well-spoken. 

But when selecting who might make a good impression on behalf of your company, leaders could be stereotyping their team members. 

