“My high-performance habit? To quiet the voice in my head telling me I can’t do things”

With over 25 years of experience in strategic and digital transformation roles, Cerys Johnson took the helm of REPL Group in 2017. Under her leadership, the business has doubled in size, reported revenue increases of 40% year-on-year and undergone a successful acquisition by Accenture. In the last year, the company claims it has been growing at its fastest rate ever. MT meets the woman responsible for REPL Group’s rapid growth.

Most important advice you’d give your future successor?

Secure a good, invested mentor. Whether inside or outside of your organisation, it’s crucial to have someone in your corner who has experienced a career in your sector and understands it, but more importantly, understands you. Their role is to challenge you, help refine your thinking and guide you.