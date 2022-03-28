“Our revenues fell. It was a risk. But it paid off.”

The CEO of the UK’s largest gold refinery Thelma Lee tells MT how she is a modernising force in a very traditional industry.

The gold business is traditionally a white, male-dominated industry but the UK’s largest gold refinery, Baird & Co, is an exception.

Lorena Baird, the chairwoman and widow of founder Tony Baird, was born in Peru. Thelma Lee, who became CEO last year, was born in Jamaica. And 60 per cent of the senior team are women.

The company is one of the leading buyers of precious metal scrap. It also trades an array of bullion products for investors, the jewellery sector and industrial applications.