“Please don’t hire me just because I am a young woman of colour”

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords that mean nothing and everything. To look good in the public eye and to attract investment, firms are quick to release diversity and inclusion statements.

Yet a report by the talent acquisition platform, Tribepad, shows that there is a vertiginous gap between what companies intend to do, what they actually do, and what they should be doing.

To show that they value diversity, institutions are increasingly adding an ethnicity box-ticking section to their data collection process. I cannot help but roll my eyes whenever I stumble upon one because there is never a category for me.