“Sometimes you don’t have the flexibility to have a perfect work-life balance”

Lisa Carter is a one-woman powerhouse; with only 10 years experience working in the B2B events industry she created Discussion Box, a virtual platform that streams online technology events for free to audiences around the world in real time - all while raising three young children on her own.

The platform works by allowing an audience member to sign up to virtual events from anywhere in the world and connect with a whole host of experts from all across the tech world. Current members that use the platform include Apple, BMW, Netflix, Visa and the NHS.

Discussion Box turned over £1.2m in its first year, and now has offices around Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.