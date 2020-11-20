“Starting a business is like walking on hot coals”

Serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley believes both are dependent on being brave but not foolhardy.

Walking on hot coals is the cultural and religious ritual which involves walking quickly barefoot over a bed of hot stones or burning wood embers (and hoping to remain unscathed).

After building up the courage to walk across hot coals in his youth, serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley - who currently runs Crowley Carbon, Crowley Solar and Electrifi - found the experience so transformative he went on to teach others to “understand their fears and get over them”.

While firewalking sounds like a daredevil’s rite of passage, Crowley insists it served him vital business lessons, from overcoming negativity to focusing on the end goal.