A “story of stagnation”: leaders are failing to grow trust, says report

Certainly, leaders have been grappling with what feels like an exceptionally high dose of adverse events and economic issues.

At the same time, trust in UK public sector bodies has been shaken by evidence of systemic failings and widespread abuse. In March, the Casey Report delivered a damning verdict on the Metropolitan police, which it found to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

Statements about the need to “rebuild trust” have become something of a catchphrase in British politics, as successive scandals, from ‘partygate’ to bullying claims, have fuelled public cynicism towards our leaders.

However, this environment reinforces the importance of trust, as we recognise our reliance on those at the top – whether from the political, institutional or business realm – to helm us through difficult circumstances.

The latter two groups, as well as third sector organisations, are the focus of new research from The Institute of Leadership in association with Management Today and AQR, which measures the trust that employees have in their line managers and chief executives. Since its inception in 2009, the Index of Leadership Trust has periodically taken the temperature on employee trust in their line managers and CEOs. 2023’s results are in.

Taking the trust temperature

The 2023 Index of Leadership Trust was compiled using the survey responses of 1,082 people working across a range of organisations. It provides a single measure of trust by aggregating several individual dimensions: a leader’s ability, their understanding of the roles of those they lead, openness to ideas and suggestions, fairness, integrity and consistency. A seventh factor measured for CEOs only was accessibility.

The Institute of Leadership, which published the inaugural index in 2009, says that there has been no evidence of an improvement in levels of trust over this 14-year period.

This year, the overall trust rating for line managers was 67 – slightly less than in any of the survey’s previous years (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2018). For CEOs, the score was 62, slightly higher than in 2018 but below the trust level for line managers, as it has been in every survey year.

The Institute of Leadership says, however, that “it is easy to read something into small variations when the real story is one of stagnation”.

Respondents were asked to rate their line managers and CEOs, on a scale of zero to ten, on the behaviours that determine trust. The research found that for both job titles, they scored highest on welcoming ideas and suggestions from those they lead.

Line managers, in the eyes of the survey respondents, were worst at consistency in their decision-making. While chief execs were rated lowest on accessibility.

The report also highlighted a number of factors, ranging from age to working patterns, that seem to have a bearing on levels of trust.

These included:

SECTOR -

CEOs in the public sector have an average score of 56.4, seven and a half points lower than those in the private sector (63.9) and also significantly behind those in the third sector (62.0). Although not as pronounced, a similar trend is apparent for line managers. Moreover, this pattern of lower trust in leadership in the public sector has been a recurrent feature of the Index since it was created, encouraging the question: “Is there a deficiency in leaders in the public sector, or does the sector have characteristics that make it more difficult for leaders to build trust?”

AGE -

When it comes to survey respondents’ age, the scores for line managers and CEOs follow a similar pattern: on the whole, younger and older employees have higher levels of trust than the middle-aged.

The Institute of Leadership encourages leaders to look at these variations and ask themselves whether they behave differently with people of different ages, or if they do not, should they?

WORKING FROM HOME -

The researchers also investigated the question: “Does WFH affect trust and, if it does, in what way?”

For line managers in particular, the study’s results showed a striking correlation between working from home and higher levels of trust. Employees who are in the workplace the whole time give their line managers a trust score of 62; for those at home all the time it is 88.

The Institute suggests two (non-exclusive) explanations. The first is that people are more likely to spend a significant proportion of their time working from home if they feel that their line managers are trustworthy and their career will not suffer.

The second reinforces research findings around the reciprocity of trust: employees who are trusted by their managers are likely to reciprocate this.

Managers versus leaders

The report draws a distinction between managers and leaders. The former, it argues, have power because of their position, but that power is based on the contract between the organisation and its employees.

Meanwhile, leaders have power “because of who they are and what they do”. They build this personal power through their behaviour, the report says, and the people who follow them do so through choice.

As such, not all managers are leaders and not all leaders are managers.

According to the institute, the root of personal power is trust, which in turn hinges on perceptions of the competence, benevolence and integrity of the individual in question.

“Line managers and CEOs who strive to demonstrate these behaviours will build trust and through that trust become successful leaders,” the report concludes.

*The Institute of Leadership, formerly The Institute of Leadership & Management, has recently rebranded, following its separation from the City & Guilds Group and accreditation body ILM in 2016.

Image credit: 10'000 Hours via Getty Images.