“The more I scaled it up, it didn't seem to slow down”

Not everyone that takes on a CEO role is a natural born leader with the skills to command a room and inspire the masses. You might be highly knowledgeable of your chosen sector, but when it comes to managing and motivating your people, running effective meetings and workshops, or simply engaging with customers and shareholders, some people need a little bit of extra help.

This is when you might find yourself reaching for Pip Decks. Much like a recipe card gives amateur chefs step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a certain dish from start to finish, Pip Decks provide CEOs, senior leaders, entrepreneurs and coaches with a variety of tools to work through anything they might find difficult in business, such as workshop tactics, telling a story to customers or in a meeting with clients, generating product ideas or nurturing and motivating employees.

Taking a leap of faith

Founder and chief executive Charles Burdett started out as a senior designer for the BBC, but moved into freelance consulting after running problem solving workshops with his team. It was during this time that he began making Pip Decks, which officially launched in August 2020. “I thought I was just making this little thing for fun and it might help a few people. It was more of an exercise in making a product and branding it.” He quickly realised just how much of a passive income he was making with Pip Decks and left the world of freelancing. In Spring 2021, Burdett met Steve Rowling, a journalist with 30 years of experience, who went on to author many of the stories on the next instalment of Pip Decks - Storyteller Tactics - which launched in October 2021.