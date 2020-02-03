“The race is for us to get big before our competitors get efficient”

Greg Jackson is clear what he thinks has gone wrong with the retail energy industry. The big six firms - SSE, EDF Energy, British Gas, NPower, E.ON UK and Scottishpower - have spent years focusing too heavily on their shareholders.

“They've done that while struggling to deliver value to their customers, and have ultimately declined.”

The big six were positioned between 22nd and joint 27th in the latest Which? energy survey results. The firm that topped the list was green energy firm Octopus Energy, which Jackson founded alongside business partner James Eddison in 2015, with funding from eventual parent company Octopus Group.