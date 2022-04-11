“The worst business investment? Outsourcing before defining your problems”

Around 85% of research trials fail because they cannot retain enough participants. As a result, drug discovery can be “painfully slow and expensive”.

To solve this issue, the health tech startup Sano Genetics is helping people with chronic diseases, ranging from Parkinson’s to long Covid, to take part in relevant clinical studies. With at-home genetic testing kits, patients are able to easily share their DNA with researchers and improve the outlook for others suffering.

As Sano Genetics raises $11M in a Series A funding round (with backing from the likes of Ancestry.com’s former CEO, Margo Georgiadis and Indeed’s co-founder, Paul Forster), we meet with its co-founder and Management Today 35 under 35 2021 alumna, Charlotte Guzzo.