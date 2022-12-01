“There are five generations in the workplace. An incredible stat that has big implications”

This week, Management Today meets Bev White. As CEO of Nash Squared, she has led the company through significant growth. Since joining in February 2020, the company has tripled its operating profits, expanded its international footprint and experienced the biggest investment in people and technology in its history.

Previously, she held the top role at GI Group, one of the world’s largest staffing companies operating in 57 countries and at HR consultancy company, Intoo. With over 20 years of senior leadership under her belt, it’s hardly surprising Computer Weekly identified her as one of the most influential women in UK tech and among the top 100 influential leaders in Europe’s staffing industry.



Describe yourself in three words

Curious, bold, kind.