“They try to get a reaction – we don’t give it to them”

Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, crowned Business Persons of the Year at last week’s Black Business Awards, have a simple way of dealing with racism. They just move on.

It’s shocking that despite all the talk about the business world becoming more inclusive, the founders of First Response Group are still subject to blatant race discrimination when they hold new business meetings.

Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, two African immigrants who set up their security, fire and facilities management company in 2007, were crowned Business Persons of the Year at last week’s Black Business Awards.

But as Chibaka says: “We’ve been in situations where prospective clients have said 'don’t provide us with any black people'.”