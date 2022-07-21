“This advice from my former boss, Annie Young-Scrivner, stuck with me”

Looking back, there was one piece of advice that has stuck with Taco Bell’s boss, Julie Felss Masino.

There is often one pivotal moment that shapes a leader's style of management. Sometimes it’s a public failure. Other times, it’s something read in another leader’s biography.

For, Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell’s international president, it was words of wisdom from her former boss which shaped how she leads today.

When Masino joined Starbucks as chief marketing officer of the China business in 2011, her boss Annie Young-Scrivner (currently CEO at Wella) passed down some firm but fair advice - and it marked an influential start to her 12 years stint at the coffee conglomerate.