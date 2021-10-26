“We are seeing a shift away from ‘I say, you do’ leadership"

Workplace Evolution Podcast: The latest edition sees Double Olympians Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh discuss the Olympic formula for a high-performance culture and the critical role of inclusive leadership.

In the latest episode of the Workplace Evolution Podcast, in association with Management Today, business psychologist Michael Costello meets with gold medallists Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh.

Listen to the Olympians discuss the GB Hockey team’s journey to the Rio Olympics and what really secured gold for the team. The podcast also explores:

- The extremes of the past in GB Hockey’s culture that had to change

- The vision, values and behaviours held sacred by the team to achieve gold

- How vulnerability played its part in accelerating team performance

- The leadership behaviours critical to a more inclusive culture that challenges microaggressions towards women in the workplace.