“Why am I still made to feel shame for restructuring?” asks one CEO

Cast your mind back to November 2020. It was around this point in the pandemic when many entrepreneurs, after desperately clinging on for months, finally faced the grim realisation that they wouldn’t be able to make it through to the other side of Covid.
After a gruelling eight months of uncertainty, we resigned ourselves to not knowing when the pandemic would end. In this fog of uncertainty, clients kept pushing projects further down the line. Banks were only prepared to cover business costs for limited periods. It was enough to keep the lights on… for a while. But that light at the end of the tunnel gradually got dimmer and dimmer, until we eventually couldn’t even recognise the tunnel.
This daunting realisation that Covid posed an existential threat to businesses generated a horrific dilemma: watch your business wither and die; or swallow your pride and ‘financially restructure in a legally compliant way’. To the uninitiated, this means rebuilding the business after administration, liquidation or ‘Company Voluntary Arrangement’ (CVA); a practice that’s often frowned upon, but needs reframing in times of crisis.
This dilemma hit me square in the jaw two years ago. And I wasn’t alone. In the category of ‘tradeshow and convention organisers’ where my company broadly sits, liquidations increased 67% in 2020 and 2021 when compared to two years before the pandemic.
As a brand experience agency dependent on live events for the majority of our income, the pandemic saw our revenues drop by 90%. Like many in our fragmented sector, we weren’t categorised as a traditional hospitality business and so didn’t qualify for government support beyond furlough and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).
My leadership team and I took our fiduciary duties and responsibilities to our traumatised employees very seriously. The entire staff recognised the need to take pay cuts, with directors slashing their salaries by a drastic 50%.
We did everything we could to cut back, keep going and raise staff morale. But it wasn’t enough. By November 2020, it became clear that lockdown wouldn’t be fully ending any time soon. The war chest was almost empty and we had no idea where the next job was coming from.
Revenue had dried-up. But overheads very much remained, thanks to a recalcitrant and short-sighted landlord who demanded £250,000 a year for an empty office. The business I’d worked hard to build for the past 18-years was dying before my very eyes. The only life support available was restructuring - legally.
This practice of ‘financially restructuring in a legally compliant way’ is, as the term suggests, 100% legal. And yet it’s horribly tainted with connotations of unscrupulous behaviour and entrepreneurial failure.
Sure, pre-pandemic the practice was often exploited by chancers who would take advantage by carelessly running up debt, knowing they could simply go into liquidation if costs got out of control. But during the pandemic, restructuring became the only viable option for many previously healthy businesses.
And as a result of us successfully restructuring, HMRC is better off and more highly talented people remain in employment. My business alone has enhanced HMRC coffers by £1.2million in National Insurance, PAYE and corporation tax since June 2021, while keeping 15 people gainfully employed.
So why am I – and presumably many others in my situation – still made to feel a sense of shame for restructuring? Why are we labelled as ’phoenixes’, a derogatory term which can carry a multitude of institutional challenges when applying for banking support, corporate and even personal insurance?
In addition to being perfectly legal, restructuring can be the most effective solution for all concerned when it’s done responsibly. Two years down the line, many of these restructured businesses are thriving once more and again becoming a key part of the UK economy.
Although the pandemic’s sharp shock can now be put behind us, there are a myriad of new economic pressures on the horizon. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hopefully redeem the UK economy to some degree. But as the he said himself: "Our country is facing a profound economic crisis."
As we emerge from one of the most brutal periods of business history – and enter a new era of economic hardship – we need to recognise that sometimes restructuring is the brave and smart option. It’s time to break the taboo.
Anton Jerges is the CEO and founder of We Are Collider.
Picture: Koyu/Getty Images