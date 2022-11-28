“Why am I still made to feel shame for restructuring?” asks one CEO

Last Updated: 30 hours ago

Cast your mind back to November 2020. It was around this point in the pandemic when many entrepreneurs, after desperately clinging on for months, finally faced the grim realisation that they wouldn’t be able to make it through to the other side of Covid.



After a gruelling eight months of uncertainty, we resigned ourselves to not knowing when the pandemic would end. In this fog of uncertainty, clients kept pushing projects further down the line. Banks were only prepared to cover business costs for limited periods. It was enough to keep the lights on… for a while. But that light at the end of the tunnel gradually got dimmer and dimmer, until we eventually couldn’t even recognise the tunnel.



This daunting realisation that Covid posed an existential threat to businesses generated a horrific dilemma: watch your business wither and die; or swallow your pride and ‘financially restructure in a legally compliant way’. To the uninitiated, this means rebuilding the business after administration, liquidation or ‘Company Voluntary Arrangement’ (CVA); a practice that’s often frowned upon, but needs reframing in times of crisis.



This dilemma hit me square in the jaw two years ago. And I wasn’t alone. In the category of ‘tradeshow and convention organisers’ where my company broadly sits, liquidations increased 67% in 2020 and 2021 when compared to two years before the pandemic.

As a brand experience agency dependent on live events for the majority of our income, the pandemic saw our revenues drop by 90%. Like many in our fragmented sector, we weren’t categorised as a traditional hospitality business and so didn’t qualify for government support beyond furlough and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).



My leadership team and I took our fiduciary duties and responsibilities to our traumatised employees very seriously. The entire staff recognised the need to take pay cuts, with directors slashing their salaries by a drastic 50%.

We did everything we could to cut back, keep going and raise staff morale. But it wasn’t enough. By November 2020, it became clear that lockdown wouldn’t be fully ending any time soon. The war chest was almost empty and we had no idea where the next job was coming from.



Revenue had dried-up. But overheads very much remained, thanks to a recalcitrant and short-sighted landlord who demanded £250,000 a year for an empty office. The business I’d worked hard to build for the past 18-years was dying before my very eyes. The only life support available was restructuring - legally.



This practice of ‘financially restructuring in a legally compliant way’ is, as the term suggests, 100% legal. And yet it’s horribly tainted with connotations of unscrupulous behaviour and entrepreneurial failure.