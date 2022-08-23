“Why I ask the board if I’ve overstayed my welcome”

Last Updated: 25 Aug 2022

One chief executive who is rejecting the trend, is Genpact‘s CEO Tiger Tygarajan. Having kept his seat at the table for 11 years - almost 5 years more than the average - he insists he has no exit strategy in mind.

Saying the wrong thing off the cusp on a Zoom call could leave your reputation in tatters in a matter of minutes, meanwhile balancing profit with running an ethical business is looking more and more like an impossible demand. It is resulting in leaders leaving the rat race years earlier than previous generations.

The CEO tenure is declining. And it’s not hard to imagine why with a financial crisis looming, a post-pandemic world to adapt to and more scrutiny than ever before.

Why? Because Genpact‘s board have reassured him he hasn’t overstayed his welcome.

“I'm very direct. Every couple of years, I ask my board whether it’s time for me to move on.

The last time I simply asked: 'Now that I've spent 10 years running the company, do you think I’m doing the right things to continue running it?’

It gives you either reinforcement that you are doing the right things or that there is something you’re missing.

And when they insisted I stay because I’m running the company well, I responded ‘why?’. Because I want to learn what I am doing right. Otherwise you can get caught up drinking your own Kool Aid.

I also get validation from clients and workers. I don’t ask them that same question but I constantly take stock of our conversations and whether I am losing the plot. If they’re talking about things you don’t understand then you’re falling behind.

It's clear to me that often there are topics that I don't know as much about as some younger people. But I need to learn enough to be able to have a conversation around the new area and then bring an expert into the team. If I’m not able to do that, then I'd start losing the confidence of the team, the clients and the board. So between those three, leaders should look for constant reinforcement.

The secret to my longevity has been reinventing myself every couple of years. The world is changing so much that you have to reinvent yourself and learn new things to then decide how the business has to respond differently to all the changes that are happening. If you're not doing that, then I don't think you should continue as a leader.”