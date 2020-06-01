“You literally have to rewrite your job description”

One minute briefing: In hard times, your network becomes more important than ever, says Prezi CEO Peter Arvai.

Every ambitious business leader will aspire for growth, even at times like this.

But rapid growth comes with its challenges, not just on the structures and internal processes of the business, but on the leader themselves, who may have to adapt their approach on a fundamental level.

Peter Arvai’s experience is no different. He co-founded the Budapest-based presentation tech startup Prezi in the middle of the 2008 financial crash and spent the first two years forgoing a wage while he and his two co-founders bootstrapped the business.