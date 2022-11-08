“You will regret it” - Diageo chief slams leaders using the economic downturn to end remote work

Louise Prashad is sitting in Diageo’s elegantly-designed new London office that looks more like a luxury hotel than a corporate HQ. Located just off Oxford Street, it’s a world away from its former home on a roundabout in Park Royal.



Holding one of the UK’s most senior HR positions, responsible for 27,000 people, Prashad has enjoyed a front seat view of the seismic changes in the world of work in the past couple of years. The power dynamic between workers and employers has shifted dramatically during the pandemic, as people have reassessed what they want from their lives. It’s demonstrated in the latest “quiet quitting” trend, where workers celebrate only doing the bare minimum a job requires.



Diageo’s recent trading update may have painted a picture of a business in robust health, on track to hit its medium-term financial guidance (organic sales growth 5-7% and operating profit growth 6-9%). But chill winds are blowing through the streets and shops below its new office, as the UK’s economic outlook looks increasingly challenging.



It’s likely this may spark a fresh power tussle. A recent LinkedIn survey of 272 C-suite executives from large UK organisations found that leaders were concerned the economic difficulties would hurt flexible work (75%), skills development (76%) and employee wellbeing initiatives (83%).



Indeed, in recent weeks, several chief executives have told Management Today, rather gleefully, that they were jumping on the opportunity to use people’s weakened financial position - and therefore greater reliance on their jobs - to grab back some power. Forcing workers back to the office is the most common demand.



Prashad has heard the same. “Someone told me recently that they were using the cost of living crisis to tell their workforce to get back to the office five days a week. They were quite proud of themselves. But you will rue the day you make that decision,” she says.



She believes any economic pressure is “just a small interruption in the life cycle of change” when it comes to the shifting employer-worker dynamic. “Organisations that try to take hold of that as a control mechanism will regret doing that in the longer term. The underlying needs from the workforce are changing”, she says pointing to Gen Z’s different expectations of work to the ageing workforce’s desire to shape new flexible roles to work for longer.



“I don't think any short-term cost-of-living inflationary challenges are going to change that cycle. My advice to any leaders would be to think about this as a long-term shift in the environment,” she says.



Of course this has to be balanced. “I don’t think an environment where everybody should be able to do whatever they want, whenever they want, is good for business or society either. Leaders need to keep exploring how to reshape the world of work to ensure that people and the business can thrive.”

The big experiment

Although Diageo is a long-standing pre-pandemic advocate for flexible working, Prashad says Covid still moved it “into this huge experimental phase.”



“There's some big conundrums on the HR agenda to reimagine what work needs to be done, how it gets done, and how you create a really unique and meaningful experience for people at work.”



Diageo continued to fill leadership positions during the pandemic. “But when you talk to those people now we are back in the office, you appreciate how little they’ve been able to viscerally understand the culture,” she says.



In its new office, the company is trying to restore some of the missing ingredients in home working, such as social interaction, the ability to learn from others and be part of collaborative work. It ripped up the original floorplan when the pandemic hit, replacing many individual desks with kitchen table style communal spaces and created a dedicated wellbeing floor.

New skills

Another critical task on her agenda is to ensure Diageo’s workforce has the right future skills and capabilities to handle the digital transformation Covid has accelerated and meet its new “very stretching and ambitious” sustainability targets. “I’m thinking through how we're going to create teams to really solve some of these big business problems,” she says.



Despite all the hype around the Great Resignation, Prashad says Diageo didn’t experience a staff exodus. “We didn’t see a huge amount of attrition. We went down to very low single digits during Covid. We’re now back to where we were and a little bit more. We are not losing people to competitors, they are making different lifestyle choices, opting out of work to care for family or choosing a different career path.



To mitigate this, she believes creating a great culture is hugely important. “If we’re not thoughtful about our proposition and don’t work hard to make sure our culture is felt and lived by people every day, then we are at risk of more people leaving to do something else.