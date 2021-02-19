“You’re never more objective than during your first 100 days within a role”

Mark Cutifani has built a reputation as a fixer. He started on the coal face as a production miner out of high school for what was then Conzinc Riotinto of Australia (now Rio Tinto). By his mid-20s he’d achieved his first leadership position; his first general management role came when he was 30.

When Cutifani, now in his early 60s, joined the FTSE 100 diversified mining giant Anglo American in 2013 his job was to streamline and improve a company that had become a shadow of its former self.

Anglo was riddled with operational problems and bloated investments. The situation wasn’t helped by a crash in commodity prices in 2015 that forced it to cancel dividends and caused shares to slump to their lowest level since listing in 1999.