1 in 10 are working from their car

WFC, the new working from car arrangement that provides comfort, solitude and privacy (depending on where you parked).

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Published: 6 hours ago
Last Updated: 08 Oct 2020

Finding a dedicated space to carry out your work at home can seem as tricky as your kid's A-Level linear algebra problem. It requires a careful balance of lighting, quiet and comfort.

And just when you think you’ve found the perfect spot which ticks all three boxes, you quickly become bored by the monotony of sitting day after day at your (delete as appropriate) kitchen counter / sofa / dining table, and distracted by the constant interruptions.

In response to this challenge, some of us are getting creative. For example, research conducted by Censuswide for heycar has revealed that 1 in 10 regularly work from their car.

One of the main reasons workers turn their car into a makeshift office is for solitude and privacy, with a quarter of respondents taking work-related calls from the comfort of their car seat. Meanwhile, 22 per cent of the roughly 2,000 people surveyed kick-start their day at the wheel, using the car as a place to plan the day ahead.

As it’s no longer possible for most of us to steal a quiet moment to ourselves in the office break room, one in five are apparently also breaking up their working day by escaping to their cars for relaxation. 

“We no longer just see our vehicles as a means of getting us from A to B. Now they are offices, sanctuaries, a place for some much needed ‘me’ time,” heycar CEO Mat Moakes says.

Either that or they're a cry of desperation from those utterly fed up of working from the edge of their bed five days a week.

In any case, it brings a whole new dimension to the idea of the company car - workspace on wheels. Maybe one day printer and video conferencing will come as standard - stranger things have happened lately.

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images

Orianna Rosa Royle

