1 in 3 office staff wants a vaccine or test before returning to work

More than one in three workers want a COVID-19 vaccine or antibody test to be ready before they return to the workplace, a survey has found.

The poll of 2,000 workers, conducted by Canada Life, found that of those respondents working from home since the start of lockdown, 35 per cent said they would like a vaccine or antibody test to be available before coming back to the physical workplace.

Nearly one in five (18 per cent) said they wanted regular temperature checks, 21 per cent wanted coronavirus testing in the office, and 22 per cent wanted office spaces to be rearranged to better facilitate social distancing.