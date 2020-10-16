1 in 4 companies considering office exodus

If people continue to work from home, expensive urban locations will start to lose their appeal.

by Adam Gale

There’s a reason people pay top dollar to base their business in a great city. Urban ecosystems fizz with opportunity, ideas and talent.  

But if you no longer require your knowledge workers to come into the office five days a week, then there’s no reason you can’t look further afield for talent, or just choose to move the HQ somewhere a little cheaper.

Management Today and Hays teamed up to ask employers what their intentions were.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package