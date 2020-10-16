1 in 4 companies considering office exodus

If people continue to work from home, expensive urban locations will start to lose their appeal.

There’s a reason people pay top dollar to base their business in a great city. Urban ecosystems fizz with opportunity, ideas and talent.

But if you no longer require your knowledge workers to come into the office five days a week, then there’s no reason you can’t look further afield for talent, or just choose to move the HQ somewhere a little cheaper.

Management Today and Hays teamed up to ask employers what their intentions were.